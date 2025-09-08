High-Stakes Vice-Presidential Election: NDA vs Opposition Showdown

The stage is set for a decisive vice-presidential face-off between ruling NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. This critical election follows the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, with the BJP-led alliance maintaining a substantial advantage.

On Tuesday, members of both Houses of Parliament are expected to cast their votes, with counting beginning at 6 PM, and the results anticipated later in the evening. Notably, MPs are not bound by party directives, casting their vote through a secret ballot.

The contest between Radhakrishnan, an experienced BJP leader, and Reddy, a respected former Supreme Court judge, has been framed by the opposition as an ideological battle. Despite this narrative, the numbers favor the NDA, projecting its candidate as a seasoned figure ready to chair the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)