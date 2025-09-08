High-Stakes Vice-Presidential Election: NDA vs Opposition Showdown
The vice-presidential election is set for a direct contest between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. With a total electoral college of 781 members, the majority mark is 391. The NDA holds an edge with 425 MPs, while the opposition has 324 backing Reddy.
The stage is set for a decisive vice-presidential face-off between ruling NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. This critical election follows the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, with the BJP-led alliance maintaining a substantial advantage.
On Tuesday, members of both Houses of Parliament are expected to cast their votes, with counting beginning at 6 PM, and the results anticipated later in the evening. Notably, MPs are not bound by party directives, casting their vote through a secret ballot.
The contest between Radhakrishnan, an experienced BJP leader, and Reddy, a respected former Supreme Court judge, has been framed by the opposition as an ideological battle. Despite this narrative, the numbers favor the NDA, projecting its candidate as a seasoned figure ready to chair the Rajya Sabha.
