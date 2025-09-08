Left Menu

Odisha Politics at a Crossroads: BJD's Stand on VP Vote

Odisha Congress challenges BJD leader Naveen Patnaik to prove the party's opposition to BJP by voting against the NDA in the upcoming vice-presidential election. The Congress accuses BJD of inconsistent stances, citing the change of stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as an example.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:08 IST
Odisha Politics at a Crossroads: BJD's Stand on VP Vote
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Congress has urged BJD chief Naveen Patnaik to demonstrate his party's true opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by casting votes against the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate in the vice-presidential elections set for Tuesday.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das pressurized Patnaik at a recent news conference. Das emphasized the significance of this moment, urging Patnaik to clarify to the public that BJD stands as an authentic opposition in Odisha. He warned that abstaining from the elections could inadvertently aid the BJP, recalling BJD's last-minute change of stance during the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Recognizing Patnaik's popularity and BJD's influence, the Congress leader expressed skepticism over their claims of maintaining equal distance from the Congress and BJP. He appealed to BJD to avoid decisions in the vice-presidential election that may portray it as capitulating to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

 India
2
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

 India
3
Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

 India
4
Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025