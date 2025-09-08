Congress Pushes for Quick Appointment of Maharashtra Legislative Council Opposition Leader

Senior Congress figures met with Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde to address the vacant Leader of Opposition position in the Upper House on Monday. The absence of leadership has caused disruptions in legislative work, as noted by Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and veteran politician Balasaheb Thorat.

The post became vacant following the term expiration of Ambadas Danve from Shiv Sena (UBT) in August. Congress is actively negotiating with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies to accelerate the nomination process, party insiders confirmed.

In the 78-member legislative chamber, Congress holds 7 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 6, and the NCP-Samajwadi Party 3, alongside 3 Independent members. The BJP and other parties control the remainder, with 22 vacancies to be filled. Thorat emphasized that Congress has already submitted a formal request for the appointment.

