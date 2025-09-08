PM Modi Leads 'Year of Reforms' at Armed Forces Commanders' Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a pivotal three-day Combined Commanders' Conference for the armed forces in Kolkata on September 15, as revealed by a Defence official.

The conference, running from September 15 to 17, is themed 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future' and will delve into reforms, transformation, and operational preparedness.

Esteemed attendees include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. The forum aims to fortify the armed forces amid a complex geopolitical landscape through high-level dialogues and inclusive field-level interactions.