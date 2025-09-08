Left Menu

PM Modi Leads 'Year of Reforms' at Armed Forces Commanders' Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata on September 15. The event will emphasize reforms, transformation, and operational readiness within the armed forces. Key figures including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will participate to discuss strategic and conceptual views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:05 IST
PM Modi Leads 'Year of Reforms' at Armed Forces Commanders' Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a pivotal three-day Combined Commanders' Conference for the armed forces in Kolkata on September 15, as revealed by a Defence official.

The conference, running from September 15 to 17, is themed 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future' and will delve into reforms, transformation, and operational preparedness.

Esteemed attendees include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. The forum aims to fortify the armed forces amid a complex geopolitical landscape through high-level dialogues and inclusive field-level interactions.

TRENDING

1
Dayadharm Conclave Champions Unity, Launches Talent Nurturing Program

Dayadharm Conclave Champions Unity, Launches Talent Nurturing Program

 India
2
Railway Unions Challenge Contractual Hiring Plans

Railway Unions Challenge Contractual Hiring Plans

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Student's Lonely Struggle Ends in Heartbreak at BC Hostel

Tragic Loss: Student's Lonely Struggle Ends in Heartbreak at BC Hostel

 India
4
Medha Patkar Withdraws Supreme Court Plea in Longstanding Defamation Battle

Medha Patkar Withdraws Supreme Court Plea in Longstanding Defamation Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025