Chaudhary Lauds Gadkari's Leadership Amidst Political Landscape

Ram Govind Chaudhary, a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party, praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his admirable work in the Modi government while also discussing a rise in popularity for SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Chaudhary criticized the lack of development in other government departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:21 IST
Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Ram Govind Chaudhary, a prominent figure in the Samajwadi Party, has openly commended Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his exemplary contributions in the current government, particularly highlighting his role in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Chaudhary noted that other government departments have failed to showcase any tangible development beyond media portrayal. He also emphasized that Gadkari's efficient leadership style sets him apart and yet makes him susceptible to being sidelined.

The senior politician further observed a surge in popularity for Akhilesh Yadav, placing him above other opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi. Chaudhary believes Gadkari's presence in the Cabinet is indispensable for its stability.

