Xi Jinping Urges BRICS Unity Against Protectionism
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of multilateralism and urged BRICS nations to deepen their cooperation across trade, economy, finance, and technology. Speaking at a virtual summit, he highlighted the benefits of collaboration in tackling global challenges and resisting protectionist policies.
- Country:
- China
President Xi Jinping of China has made a compelling call for BRICS countries to reinforce the multilateral trading system, emphasizing the need to resist protectionism. Delivering his remarks at a virtual summit, Xi highlighted the importance of these emerging economies working together to sustain global economic health.
Xi urged fellow BRICS nations to capitalize on their collective strengths and foster stronger partnerships in crucial sectors such as trade, economic development, finance, and technology. His comments underscore the significance of unity among these key global players in addressing mutual challenges and capitalizing on shared opportunities.
According to state media agency Xinhua, Xi stressed that closer cooperation within the BRICS group would provide more confidence and amplify the options available to counteract external risks, ultimately leading to more effective solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global trading system based on principles of open, non-discriminatory approach; India believes this should be protected: Jaishankar.
New Nagpur Project: Transforming Maharashtra's Future Economy
Streamlined GST Rate Structure Poised to Boost India's Economy
Africa's Climate Vision: Leading the Green Economy
World Bank Projects Viet Nam’s Economy to Grow 6.6% in 2025 Amid Strong Start