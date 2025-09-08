Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shows Improvement from Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was admitted to a private hospital last week due to exhaustion and a low heart rate, is showing notable signs of recovery, according to hospital authorities on Monday.

Mann managed to preside over a Cabinet meeting via video conference from Fortis Hospital in Mohali. The hospital shared in a statement that Mann's clinical condition has significantly improved, his vital signs remain stable, and he has been active in several meetings throughout the day. He was admitted to the hospital last Friday.

The previously scheduled Punjab cabinet meeting on Friday was postponed due to Mann's hospitalization. The 51-year-old leader could not join AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a tour of flood-hit areas in the state last Thursday. Kejriwal later visited Mann at his official residence to check on his well-being.