Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shows Improvement from Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, hospitalized for exhaustion and low heart rate, is recovering well. Despite being unable to attend physical meetings, Mann chaired a Cabinet meeting via video conferencing. With stable vital signs, he continues to engage in his official duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:25 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shows Improvement from Hospital
Punjab Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was admitted to a private hospital last week due to exhaustion and a low heart rate, is showing notable signs of recovery, according to hospital authorities on Monday.

Mann managed to preside over a Cabinet meeting via video conference from Fortis Hospital in Mohali. The hospital shared in a statement that Mann's clinical condition has significantly improved, his vital signs remain stable, and he has been active in several meetings throughout the day. He was admitted to the hospital last Friday.

The previously scheduled Punjab cabinet meeting on Friday was postponed due to Mann's hospitalization. The 51-year-old leader could not join AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a tour of flood-hit areas in the state last Thursday. Kejriwal later visited Mann at his official residence to check on his well-being.

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

 Russia
2
Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Fellowship in London

Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Fellowship in London

 United Kingdom
3
India and Israel Forge a New Dawn in Bilateral Investment Relations

India and Israel Forge a New Dawn in Bilateral Investment Relations

 India
4
Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025