Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

The U.S. domestic landscape is seeing shifts due to policy changes and current events. A significant report indicates a potential 27% drop in solar installations by 2030, caused by Trump's tax law modifications, raising concerns in the renewable energy sector.

In other news, South Korea expressed regret over the dissemination of footage showing the arrest of Korean workers after a raid at a Hyundai facility, highlighting ongoing diplomatic sensitivities.

Meanwhile, two Powerball players shared the second-largest lottery win in U.S. history, amidst ongoing probes into a malware email targeting China trade talks, demonstrating the varied challenges and opportunities faced by the nation.