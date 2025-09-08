Left Menu

Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

Congress MP Tariq Anwar was carried on shoulders during a flood inspection in Bihar, attributing the act to public support. Criticized by BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla for perceived entitlement, Anwar explained it was a precaution against sunstroke and muddy paths. The incident underscores political tensions ahead of Bihar elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:02 IST
Congress MP Tariq Anwar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid controversy, Congress MP Tariq Anwar was filmed being carried on locals' shoulders during a flood inspection in Bihar's Katihar district. Responding to the viral footage, Anwar conveyed it as a sign of local support and predicted it as a metaphor for the upcoming assembly elections.

Anwar explained the gesture was partly due to sunstroke concerns and the challenging terrain in the flood-affected regions. He emphasized that the decision to carry him was made by locals who advised against traversing the muddy conditions.

The incident drew sharp criticism from BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who condemned it as a display of entitlement. Highlighting the political divide, Poonawalla's response illustrated the ongoing tension between Congress and the BJP in Bihar's electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

