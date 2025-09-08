Left Menu

Maddur Bandh Called by BJP Amid Communal Clashes

The BJP has called for a bandh in Maddur on September 9, following communal clashes during a Ganesha immersion. The BJP's ally JD(S) has shown support for this call. Key BJP leaders, including state president B Y Vijayendra, will participate in the mass Ganesha immersion ceremony on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has announced a bandh in Maddur on September 9 in response to communal clashes that occurred during a Ganesha immersion procession. This announcement comes shortly after tensions flared during Sunday's festivities.

Confirming the bandh, BJP Mandya district president Indresh N S emphasized the need for unity and peace. He shared that senior BJP figures, including state president B Y Vijayendra, will join Wednesday's mass Ganesha immersion.

The JD(S), an ally of the BJP, has pledged their support for the bandh, with state youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy urging citizens and traders to actively participate. This collaborative stand reflects a unified political front in the face of community tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

