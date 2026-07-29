Reza Pahlavi: From Exile to Potential Transitional Leader of Iran

Reza Pahlavi, heir of the overthrown Shah of Iran, is once again at the heart of discussions about Iran's future leadership amid geopolitical tensions.

Despite having lived outside Iran for decades, Pahlavi actively campaigns for the leadership of a potential post-regime government, facing challenges both politically and from his own supporters.

While some view him as a unifier, controversies, including Trump's remarks and challenges in rallying unified opposition, highlight the complexities of his political journey.