Lindsey Graham: A Hawk's Legacy Remembered

U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders from Israel and Ukraine paid tribute to influential Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away at 71. Known for his hawkish foreign policy and persuasive charm, Graham was remembered for his unwavering support for U.S. military interventions and his deep connection to global politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 01:42 IST
Lindsey Graham: A Hawk's Legacy Remembered
Lindsey Graham
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump eulogized Senator Lindsey Graham as a stalwart in national politics, highlighting his unwavering hawkish stance. Graham, who consistently urged a strong U.S. presence internationally, was honored by Israeli and Ukrainian leaders at his Washington funeral.

Lawmakers memorialized Graham as a formidable figure who skillfully blended humor with advocacy. Vice President JD Vance recalled his ability to persuade and charm fellow senators, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune praised his dedication and levity.

Graham's career included roles in the Air Force and state legislature. Although he initially opposed Trump, they became allies. Following his death, Lindsey’s sister aims to take up his Senate role with Trump's endorsement, continuing his legacy.

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