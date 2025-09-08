Modi's Push for Self-Reliance: A Call to Embrace Swadeshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on NDA MPs to promote 'Swadeshi Melas' aimed at showcasing indigenous products, reinforcing the significance of self-reliance as India continues to rise on the global stage amidst challenges.

Addressing MPs ahead of the vice-presidential election, Modi highlighted the need for promoting made-in-India products, urging representatives to communicate the positive effects of GST rate cuts during the festive season between Navratri and Diwali.

Amid tense US relations over tariff hikes, the prime minister emphasized self-reliance. He encouraged MPs to lead efforts in advocating for domestic products and stressed the importance of correctly casting votes in the upcoming vice-presidential election.