Left Menu

Modi's Push for Self-Reliance: A Call to Embrace Swadeshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged NDA MPs to promote indigenous products through 'Swadeshi Melas,' highlighting self-reliance as crucial for India's growth. With a focus on made-in-India products and GST impact, Modi emphasized self-reliance amid challenges, particularly during the festive season between Navratri and Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:37 IST
Modi's Push for Self-Reliance: A Call to Embrace Swadeshi
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on NDA MPs to promote 'Swadeshi Melas' aimed at showcasing indigenous products, reinforcing the significance of self-reliance as India continues to rise on the global stage amidst challenges.

Addressing MPs ahead of the vice-presidential election, Modi highlighted the need for promoting made-in-India products, urging representatives to communicate the positive effects of GST rate cuts during the festive season between Navratri and Diwali.

Amid tense US relations over tariff hikes, the prime minister emphasized self-reliance. He encouraged MPs to lead efforts in advocating for domestic products and stressed the importance of correctly casting votes in the upcoming vice-presidential election.

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

 India
2
RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

 India
3
Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

 India
4
Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025