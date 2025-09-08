Left Menu

Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Election: A Showdown of Ideologies

The opposition INDIA bloc convened to rally unified support for the vice presidential election, urging MPs to vote independently in this ideological contest. With NDA’s numerical advantage, opposition MPs were briefed on voting procedures. The election presents a clash of ideologies, emphasizing conscience over party loyalty.

Updated: 08-09-2025 20:47 IST
The opposition INDIA bloc gathered on the eve of the vice presidential election, emphasizing unity and urging MPs to exercise their independent judgment in what they describe as an 'ideological battle.' The meeting, held in the Parliament complex, focused on briefing parliamentarians about voting procedures in the upcoming poll.

Despite the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) numerical edge in the election, the opposition remains optimistic, labeling the contest a matter of conscience and national values. MPs were urged to declare only one preference on their ballots, as the polls are not governed by party whips.

Tuesday's election, a head-to-head race between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's Sudershan Reddy, will be marked by secret ballots. The outcome is pivotal in reflecting the prevailing ideological stances within India's political landscape.

