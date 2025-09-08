Left Menu

Unveiling Unity: Opposition's Stand and Global Concerns Take Center Stage

The opposition INDIA bloc showcases solidarity ahead of the vice-presidential election. Key global and national events highlight unity, with topics including Prime Minister Modi's visit to flood-affected areas, international agreements, and human rights concerns. This compilation underscores ongoing political maneuvers and social tributes.

In a bold demonstration of unity, leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc convened on Monday night, just hours before the vice-presidential election. They urged their MPs to follow their conscience in this ideological duel, showcasing the strength of their collective stance.

Prime Minister Modi is set to tour the flood-hit regions of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab as local administrations clamor for massive relief funds. Meanwhile, political dynamics intensify with AAP leader Mehraj Malik's unprecedented detention under the Public Safety Act sparking controversy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Internationally, tensions rise in Nepal over a social media ban, resulting in tragic clashes. Concurrently, Sri Lanka faces calls from the UNHRC for accountability over human rights breaches, signifying a global demand for justice. These central themes reflect broader political and social movements, both domestic and international.

(With inputs from agencies.)

