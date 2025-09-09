Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

Thailand's Supreme Court will soon decide the fate of billionaire and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as they rule on his hospital detention term's substitution for jail time, originally sentenced for conflicts of interest and power abuse.

Thaksin's impactful career, starting from a political family in Chiang Mai, saw him rise through business and politics, founding the Thai Rak Thai party and assuming prime ministership with key electoral victories. His tenure was marked by populist policies benefiting the urban poor, but controversy clouded his prosperity in office, culminating in his 2006 military ousting.

Exiled in Dubai, Thaksin retained influence over Thai politics, supporting parties that won multiple elections. His return in 2023 linked with Pheu Thai's political revival, yet ongoing legal battles and political dynamics continue to shape Thailand's turbulent political landscape.