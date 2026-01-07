Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Zubaidi's Disappearance and Gulf Alliances Shaken

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, eluded a flight to Riyadh amid intensified conflict between UAE-backed and Saudi-backed forces. This event exacerbated regional tensions and led to Zubaidi's removal from the presidential council. Yemen's strife continues to fracture alliances initially manifested against the Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:55 IST
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the influential leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), circumvented his scheduled flight to Riyadh, inciting fresh tensions in a deeply divided coalition backed by Saudi Arabia. His sudden disappearance adds complexity to the ongoing struggle between UAE-supported factions and Yemen's Saudi-aligned government.

The geopolitical strain emerged following recent clashes, propelling efforts to end hostilities that erupted last month. These developments have tested the unity of Gulf allies, initially united to counter Houthi influence over Yemen's divided territories. Zubaidi, now stripped of his presidential council membership, faces serious charges of inciting rebellion and attacking constitutional authorities.

Reports indicate increased military activity in Yemen's southern provinces, causing the coalition to initiate targeted airstrikes. The situation underscores rising volatility in the region as diverse factions vie for control, further destabilizing a nation already shattered by prolonged conflict.

