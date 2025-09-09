Australian PM Demands Apology Over Anti-Indian Remarks

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for an apology from opposition lawmaker Jacinta Price following inflammatory comments regarding Indian migration. Price, associated with the Liberal Party, claimed that the significant influx of Indians was facilitating voter support for the Labor Party, thereby impacting Australia's political landscape.

The remarks, made during a recent radio interview, coincided with nationwide anti-immigrant protests that blamed Indians for escalating cost-of-living issues. The comments have caused distress within the Australian-Indian community, leading to demands for an apology and acknowledgment of the harm caused.

Albanese emphasized the inaccuracy of Price's statements and noted the calls for an apology, including those from within her party. Responding to the tensions, the New South Wales government convened a meeting to address the rising anti-Indian sentiment and reassure the community of its support against racist rhetoric and divisive claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)