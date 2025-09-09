Left Menu

Australian PM Demands Apology Over Anti-Indian Remarks

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged opposition lawmaker Jacinta Price to apologize for comments on Indian migration. Price, from the Liberal Party, suggested Indians were responsible for cost-of-living pressures. Her remarks sparked anger within the Australian-Indian community, prompting calls for an apology, including from her party colleagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 08:56 IST
Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for an apology from opposition lawmaker Jacinta Price following inflammatory comments regarding Indian migration. Price, associated with the Liberal Party, claimed that the significant influx of Indians was facilitating voter support for the Labor Party, thereby impacting Australia's political landscape.

The remarks, made during a recent radio interview, coincided with nationwide anti-immigrant protests that blamed Indians for escalating cost-of-living issues. The comments have caused distress within the Australian-Indian community, leading to demands for an apology and acknowledgment of the harm caused.

Albanese emphasized the inaccuracy of Price's statements and noted the calls for an apology, including those from within her party. Responding to the tensions, the New South Wales government convened a meeting to address the rising anti-Indian sentiment and reassure the community of its support against racist rhetoric and divisive claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

