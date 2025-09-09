Kerala Uproar: Scholar's Comments Spark Controversy
Activists from Kerala's CPI(M) protested after Sunni scholar Bahauddeen Nadwi allegedly commented on the mother of former Kerala Chief Minister E M S Namboodiripad. Nadwi's remarks on modern politicians further fueled criticism. The protests arose after social media circulated videos of his speech, demanding an apology from Nadwi.
Activists from Kerala's ruling CPI(M) voiced strong opposition against Sunni Islamic scholar Bahauddeen Nadwi following his contentious comments regarding the mother of E M S Namboodiripad, the former Kerala Chief Minister.
The protest, held in Madavoor village, emerged after Nadwi's speech, where he allegedly mentioned historical accounts of Namboodiripad's mother's marriage at age 11, raised eyebrows.
Further controversy was stoked as Nadwi criticized contemporary politicians for allegedly maintaining 'in-charge wives' besides their legal spouses during a speech at a Sunni Mahal Federation conference. Social media amplified the backlash through circulated videos.
