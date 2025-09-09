Left Menu

Kerala Uproar: Scholar's Comments Spark Controversy

Activists from Kerala's CPI(M) protested after Sunni scholar Bahauddeen Nadwi allegedly commented on the mother of former Kerala Chief Minister E M S Namboodiripad. Nadwi's remarks on modern politicians further fueled criticism. The protests arose after social media circulated videos of his speech, demanding an apology from Nadwi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:00 IST
Kerala Uproar: Scholar's Comments Spark Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Activists from Kerala's ruling CPI(M) voiced strong opposition against Sunni Islamic scholar Bahauddeen Nadwi following his contentious comments regarding the mother of E M S Namboodiripad, the former Kerala Chief Minister.

The protest, held in Madavoor village, emerged after Nadwi's speech, where he allegedly mentioned historical accounts of Namboodiripad's mother's marriage at age 11, raised eyebrows.

Further controversy was stoked as Nadwi criticized contemporary politicians for allegedly maintaining 'in-charge wives' besides their legal spouses during a speech at a Sunni Mahal Federation conference. Social media amplified the backlash through circulated videos.

TRENDING

1
Gold prices hit record Rs 1.10 lakh per 10 grams mark in futures market.

Gold prices hit record Rs 1.10 lakh per 10 grams mark in futures market.

 Global
2
Sandro Tonali's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Thrilling Victory for Italy Against Israel

Sandro Tonali's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Thrilling Victory for Italy Aga...

 Hungary
3
Pakistan's Growing Surveillance: A Chilling Union of Technology and Authority

Pakistan's Growing Surveillance: A Chilling Union of Technology and Authorit...

 Global
4
Next Generation Stars: Soccer Legacy Continues with Berhalter and Klinsmann

Next Generation Stars: Soccer Legacy Continues with Berhalter and Klinsmann

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025