Three Defecting BJP Leaders Strengthen Manipur Congress
Three BJP leaders, including former MLAs, shifted allegiance to the Congress in a Delhi event, citing dissatisfaction with the BJP's handling of the Manipur crisis. Their move is seen as bolstering Congress's position in the state. The switch signals hope for more inclusive governance in Manipur.
In a significant political shift, three BJP leaders, including two former legislators, joined the Congress at an event in Delhi. This move was confirmed in a statement by the Congress party on Tuesday.
Prominent figures including former BJP MLAs Y Surchandra Singh, L Radhakishore Singh, and Uttamkumar Ningthoujam were present at the switch held at the AICC headquarters, with key figures like AICC in-charge Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and state Congress president K Meghachandra Singh welcoming them to the fold.
The decision symbolizes growing dissent within the BJP ranks over the party's management of the Manipur crisis, underpinning the belief that the Congress can provide more peace and stability. Their inclusion is expected to enhance Congress's strength and strategic foothold in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
