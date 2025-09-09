In a recent meeting held in Beijing, President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of strengthening ties between China and the European Union. The call for enhanced communication and cooperation comes as the global landscape experiences escalating complexity and turbulence.

Xi met with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, expressing China's willingness to closely collaborate with Portugal in multilateral frameworks. This initiative aims to protect the free trade system and urge a shift towards a more just and equitable global governance model.

The Chinese leader's remarks, reported by the state news agency Xinhua, reflect an urgent call for international solidarity to navigate the growing challenges faced by the global community.

