Left Menu

Strengthening Sino-European Ties Amid Global Challenges

President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for China and the European Union to enhance communication and deepen cooperation during a meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro. As the world faces increasing complexity, Xi highlighted China's commitment to multilateral partnerships and promoting a fair global governance system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:26 IST
Strengthening Sino-European Ties Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent meeting held in Beijing, President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of strengthening ties between China and the European Union. The call for enhanced communication and cooperation comes as the global landscape experiences escalating complexity and turbulence.

Xi met with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, expressing China's willingness to closely collaborate with Portugal in multilateral frameworks. This initiative aims to protect the free trade system and urge a shift towards a more just and equitable global governance model.

The Chinese leader's remarks, reported by the state news agency Xinhua, reflect an urgent call for international solidarity to navigate the growing challenges faced by the global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

 India
2
Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

 India
3
Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

 India
4
ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025