Strengthening Sino-European Ties Amid Global Challenges
President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for China and the European Union to enhance communication and deepen cooperation during a meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro. As the world faces increasing complexity, Xi highlighted China's commitment to multilateral partnerships and promoting a fair global governance system.
- Country:
- China
In a recent meeting held in Beijing, President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of strengthening ties between China and the European Union. The call for enhanced communication and cooperation comes as the global landscape experiences escalating complexity and turbulence.
Xi met with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, expressing China's willingness to closely collaborate with Portugal in multilateral frameworks. This initiative aims to protect the free trade system and urge a shift towards a more just and equitable global governance model.
The Chinese leader's remarks, reported by the state news agency Xinhua, reflect an urgent call for international solidarity to navigate the growing challenges faced by the global community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Portugal's Prime Minister Seeks Xi's Help for Peace in Ukraine
Portugal's Plea for Peace: Prime Minister's Meeting with Xi Jinping
Ronaldo and Felix Shine in Portugal's 5-0 Upheaval of Armenia
India-EU Leaders' Push for Free Trade Deal and Strategic Partnership
India-EU Set Ambitious End-of-Year Target for Free Trade Agreement