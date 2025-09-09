Vanuatu Postpones Landmark Agreement with Australia Amid Funding Concerns

Vanuatu has delayed a major security and development agreement with Australia, citing concerns about restrictions on receiving infrastructure funding from other countries, Prime Minister Jotham Napat announced on Tuesday.

The agreement, initially expected to be signed in Port Vila, aims to strengthen ties between the Pacific island nation and Australia. However, it faces opposition within Vanuatu's coalition government, wary of its financial impacts.

Despite the postponement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains optimistic about the deal's future, emphasizing respect for sovereignty and regional stability. Both countries continue diplomatic discussions, with regional forums scheduled this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)