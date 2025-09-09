Left Menu

Vanuatu Postpones Landmark Agreement with Australia Amid Funding Concerns

Vanuatu has postponed a key security and development agreement with Australia over fears it could limit its access to infrastructure funding from other nations. Prime Minister Jotham Napat revealed the delay arose from coalition partner concerns. Australia plans to invest heavily in the region to deter China’s growing influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:34 IST
Vanuatu Postpones Landmark Agreement with Australia Amid Funding Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vanuatu has delayed a major security and development agreement with Australia, citing concerns about restrictions on receiving infrastructure funding from other countries, Prime Minister Jotham Napat announced on Tuesday.

The agreement, initially expected to be signed in Port Vila, aims to strengthen ties between the Pacific island nation and Australia. However, it faces opposition within Vanuatu's coalition government, wary of its financial impacts.

Despite the postponement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains optimistic about the deal's future, emphasizing respect for sovereignty and regional stability. Both countries continue diplomatic discussions, with regional forums scheduled this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

 India
2
Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

 India
3
Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

 India
4
ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025