Calm Amidst Tension: Maddur's Vigil in the Wake of Communal Clashes

Heavy police deployment continues in Maddur after communal clashes during a Ganesha immersion procession. Following a bandh call by BJP, authorities imposed prohibitory orders with increased vigilance. Twenty-two arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing to determine if the violence was pre-planned or incited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of communal clashes during a Ganesha immersion procession in Maddur, a significant police presence continued to ensure peace. The bandh called by BJP saw support from JD(S), prompting authorities to enforce prohibitory orders.

Around 800 police personnel, including senior officers and reserve forces, were deployed as a precautionary measure. Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi asserts that the situation remains under control, with vigilance heightened to prevent further incidents.

Police have arrested 22 individuals linked to the stone-pelting incident. Investigations seek to determine whether the unrest was premeditated, as CCTV footage is reviewed for evidence. The community remains on edge, with law enforcement working to maintain order and examine potential organizational links to the clashes.

