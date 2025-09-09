Eid Celebrations Turn Controversial with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

In the communally sensitive Bhadravati town of Shivamogga district, pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations have sparked controversy, as reported by police sources on Tuesday.

A viral video purportedly shows youths chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" during a Muslim organization's event on Monday night. This has raised concern in a district with a history of communal tensions.

The district's Superintendent of Police, Mithun Kumar, confirmed the incident and announced an ongoing investigation involving drone footage and CCTV. Political figures like Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP K Sudhakar have condemned the occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)