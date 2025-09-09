Egyptian President Considers Pardon for Alaa Abd el-Fattah
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has requested a study on the potential pardon of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah. Known for his significant role in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, he has been in and out of prison over the past decade and is currently on a hunger strike.
- Country:
- Egypt
On Tuesday, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered a study on pardoning Alaa Abd el-Fattah, an Egyptian-British activist and blogger. Abd el-Fattah, a prominent figure during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has spent much of the last decade incarcerated.
Abd el-Fattah, 43, began a hunger strike on March 1, which he recently modified to a partial strike after his removal from Egypt's terrorism list. His activism and relentless opposition to harsh governmental crackdowns have often led to his imprisonment.
His current five-year sentence was imposed in December 2021 after he shared a controversial social media post. President al-Sisi's decision to study a potential pardon comes amid growing international attention on Abd el-Fattah's case.
ALSO READ
Turkish Activist's Trial Raises Questions of Freedom and Justice
Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph
Turkish Activist's Release Highlights Tensions with Europe
Activist Grounded: Controversy Over Lookout Circular at Delhi Airport
Activist Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order denying him bail in 2020 Delhi riots case.