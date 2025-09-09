Left Menu

Egyptian President Considers Pardon for Alaa Abd el-Fattah

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has requested a study on the potential pardon of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah. Known for his significant role in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, he has been in and out of prison over the past decade and is currently on a hunger strike.

Updated: 09-09-2025 13:33 IST
On Tuesday, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered a study on pardoning Alaa Abd el-Fattah, an Egyptian-British activist and blogger. Abd el-Fattah, a prominent figure during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has spent much of the last decade incarcerated.

Abd el-Fattah, 43, began a hunger strike on March 1, which he recently modified to a partial strike after his removal from Egypt's terrorism list. His activism and relentless opposition to harsh governmental crackdowns have often led to his imprisonment.

His current five-year sentence was imposed in December 2021 after he shared a controversial social media post. President al-Sisi's decision to study a potential pardon comes amid growing international attention on Abd el-Fattah's case.

