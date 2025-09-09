Left Menu

Race for Leadership: Japan's Political Shift

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party is set to elect a new leader following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation. The election, scheduled for October 4, has candidates like Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi potentially in the running. The result will reflect both lawmakers and party members' views.

09-09-2025
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is gearing up to elect a new leader after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation. This leadership election is poised to be a formal contest rather than a streamlined process, and it's slated for October 4.

Among potential candidates are Sanae Takaichi, a fiscal dove known for her right-wing stance, and Shinjiro Koizumi, notable for his past role as the farm minister addressing rice price surges. Although neither Takaichi nor Koizumi has officially announced their candidacy, their participation is highly anticipated.

The selection procedure involves LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file party members. Voter sentiment reflects broader public dissatisfaction, particularly following the coalition's loss of majority in both houses of parliament, attributed to rising living costs.

