Race for Leadership: Japan's Political Shift
Japan's Liberal Democratic Party is set to elect a new leader following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation. The election, scheduled for October 4, has candidates like Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi potentially in the running. The result will reflect both lawmakers and party members' views.
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is gearing up to elect a new leader after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation. This leadership election is poised to be a formal contest rather than a streamlined process, and it's slated for October 4.
Among potential candidates are Sanae Takaichi, a fiscal dove known for her right-wing stance, and Shinjiro Koizumi, notable for his past role as the farm minister addressing rice price surges. Although neither Takaichi nor Koizumi has officially announced their candidacy, their participation is highly anticipated.
The selection procedure involves LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file party members. Voter sentiment reflects broader public dissatisfaction, particularly following the coalition's loss of majority in both houses of parliament, attributed to rising living costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Leadership
- Election
- Liberals
- Democratic
- Party
- Ishiba
- Takaichi
- Koizumi
- Politics
ALSO READ
Grim Massacre at Funeral in Eastern Congo by Allied Democratic Forces
Tragedy Strikes as Allied Democratic Forces Attack Funeral
Sanae Takaichi Poised for Leadership Challenge Amid Party Shakeup
Norway's Labour Party Narrowly Wins: Election Drama Unfolds
Norway's Labour Party Edges to Victory in Parliamentary Election