Turmoil in Nepal: PM Oli Resigns Amidst Protests

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned Tuesday following massive nationwide protests, according to officials.

The resignation came soon after hundreds of demonstrators stormed into his office, chanting anti-government slogans.

Earlier, the protests had escalated as demonstrators set fire to Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for the deaths of 19 individuals in clashes over the government's ban on social media. The government has since revoked the ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)