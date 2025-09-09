Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

A Russian glide bomb attacked a village in eastern Ukraine during a pension distribution, resulting in the deaths of over 20 civilians, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The bomb targeted Yarova village in the Donetsk region, Zelenskyy confirmed through his Telegram post, describing the incident as 'frankly brutal.'

He urged the international community to impose further sanctions on Russia, emphasizing the need for a decisive response from the US, Europe, and the G20 to stop Russia's deadly actions.