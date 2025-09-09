Left Menu

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

A Russian glide bomb struck the village of Yarova in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, killing over 20 civilians during a pension distribution. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as 'frankly brutal' and called for stronger international sanctions against Russia to halt its aggressive actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:27 IST
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian glide bomb attacked a village in eastern Ukraine during a pension distribution, resulting in the deaths of over 20 civilians, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The bomb targeted Yarova village in the Donetsk region, Zelenskyy confirmed through his Telegram post, describing the incident as 'frankly brutal.'

He urged the international community to impose further sanctions on Russia, emphasizing the need for a decisive response from the US, Europe, and the G20 to stop Russia's deadly actions.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Building Mishap: Electric Shock in Rohini Lift Shaft

Tragic Building Mishap: Electric Shock in Rohini Lift Shaft

 India
2
Congress Raises Alarm Over Voter Fraud in Maharashtra's Rajura Constituency

Congress Raises Alarm Over Voter Fraud in Maharashtra's Rajura Constituency

 India
3
Dollar Drops Amid Global Economic Shifts

Dollar Drops Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Faces Calamity: Modi Pledges Rapid Recovery Efforts

Himachal Pradesh Faces Calamity: Modi Pledges Rapid Recovery Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025