Vice Presidential Election Witnesses Vigorous Turnout
The election for India's Vice President saw high voter turnout, with 96% of MPs participating by 3 PM, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The contest between NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy is in the spotlight, with NDA holding a numerical advantage.
- Country:
- India
The election for India's Vice President experienced a brisk turnout on Tuesday, as 96% of Members of Parliament had cast their votes by 3 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other prominent figures, was among the early voters in the significant contest between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.
Voting took place at the Parliament House, with MPs queuing since morning. The election is notable for not being subject to party whips. Counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 6 PM, with results expected late in the evening. The NDA is favored due to its numerical strength following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Prominent politicians, including Union ministers and opposition leaders, participated in the polling process. The electoral college consists of 781 members, a majority from the NDA camp. Despite the NDA's advantage, Reddy emphasized the contest as a fight for the Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vice President
- election
- NDA
- Modi
- Radhakrishnan
- Reddy
- Parliament
- MPs
- voting
- Constitution
ALSO READ
High-Profile Vice Presidential Voting at Parliament Amidst Political Ripples
High-Stakes Vice Presidential Voting Underway in Parliament
NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory
NDA's Radhakrishnan Eyes Victory as Vice Presidential Polls Begin
High-Stakes VP Election: NDA's Radhakrishnan vs. Joint Opposition's Reddy