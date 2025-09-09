Vice Presidential Election Witnesses Vigorous Turnout

The election for India's Vice President experienced a brisk turnout on Tuesday, as 96% of Members of Parliament had cast their votes by 3 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other prominent figures, was among the early voters in the significant contest between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Voting took place at the Parliament House, with MPs queuing since morning. The election is notable for not being subject to party whips. Counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 6 PM, with results expected late in the evening. The NDA is favored due to its numerical strength following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Prominent politicians, including Union ministers and opposition leaders, participated in the polling process. The electoral college consists of 781 members, a majority from the NDA camp. Despite the NDA's advantage, Reddy emphasized the contest as a fight for the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)