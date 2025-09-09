Left Menu

New Political Movement Emerges as Former BJD Leaders Launch Biju Swabhiman Manch

Former BJD members N Bhaskar Rao and Lal Bihari Himirika have launched a new political outfit, Biju Swabhiman Manch (BSM), after resigning from their party. The move follows dissatisfaction over the appointment of a new district president in Rayagada. The BSM aims to promote local development and invites leaders from all parties.

Updated: 09-09-2025 15:44 IST
In a significant political development, ex-BJD leaders N Bhaskar Rao and Lal Bihari Himirika have announced the formation of a new political outfit, the Biju Swabhiman Manch (BSM). This decision comes after their resignation from the BJD, amidst discontent over internal appointments within the party.

The newly formed Biju Swabhiman Manch has garnered support from various local BJD members, including former Rayagada Zilla Parishad chairman, Gangadhar Puala. The party is named in honor of Biju Patnaik, reflecting its foundational values and regional focus.

The leaders have clarified that while they have no plans to join other national parties, BSM will operate as a social platform committed to Rayagada's development, encouraging participation from all political backgrounds to enhance local governance and community engagement.

