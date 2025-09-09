Mamata Banerjee Urges Calm as Nepal Faces Gen Z Protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for calm in districts bordering Nepal, urging them not to interfere in the neighboring country's political unrest. Addressing the media on Tuesday, she emphasized that the unfolding situation is Nepal's internal matter and urged local districts to prioritize peace.

"We must allow Nepal to handle its own affairs, despite our close ties. The Government of India will address any necessary actions," Banerjee stated. Her comments come in response to massive protests in Nepal, triggered by the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli amid accusations of corruption and misuse of power by Gen Z activists.

These protests have intensified, leading to the deaths of at least 19 individuals and injuring over 500, as demonstrators storm central government premises in Kathmandu. Meanwhile, Banerjee also commented on electoral revisions in Bihar, voicing concerns over the inclusion of Aadhaar in voter ID processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)