CPI(M) Condemns Visit of Controversial Israeli Minister to India Amidst Gaza Crisis

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sharply criticized the Indian government for hosting Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during his visit amidst escalating violence in Gaza.

Smotrich, known for advocating the annexation of the West Bank, is facing bans and sanctions from several countries including the UK and Canada.

The CPI(M) urged the cessation of India's economic and military ties with Israel until it agrees to a ceasefire and negotiates a peaceful resolution in Gaza.

