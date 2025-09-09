Unprecedented 100% Opposition Turnout in Vice Presidential Polls

The vice presidential election saw a significant event as all 315 opposition MPs appeared to cast their votes, marking an unprecedented 100% turnout, according to Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh. This strong opposition presence was noted as polling concluded on Tuesday.

The election featured a straightforward contest between the NDA's candidate C P Radhakrishnan and the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. Members from both Houses of Parliament showed up between 10 am and 5 pm to cast their votes in the new Parliament building.

The electoral college for this critical vote consists of 788 members, including those from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. As the polling concluded, vote counting was scheduled to begin at 6 pm, with results anticipated later that evening, adding a sense of anticipation to the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)