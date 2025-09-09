Left Menu

Unprecedented 100% Opposition Turnout in Vice Presidential Polls

In an unprecedented move, all 315 opposition MPs participated in the vice presidential election. The contest featured NDA's C P Radhakrishnan against the joint opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The polling occurred in Parliament House with results expected the same evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:46 IST
Unprecedented 100% Opposition Turnout in Vice Presidential Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vice presidential election saw a significant event as all 315 opposition MPs appeared to cast their votes, marking an unprecedented 100% turnout, according to Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh. This strong opposition presence was noted as polling concluded on Tuesday.

The election featured a straightforward contest between the NDA's candidate C P Radhakrishnan and the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. Members from both Houses of Parliament showed up between 10 am and 5 pm to cast their votes in the new Parliament building.

The electoral college for this critical vote consists of 788 members, including those from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. As the polling concluded, vote counting was scheduled to begin at 6 pm, with results anticipated later that evening, adding a sense of anticipation to the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Sets IPO Price Band for September Launch

Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Sets IPO Price Band for September Lau...

 India
2
Ange Postecoglou Returns to Premier League as Nottingham Forest Coach

Ange Postecoglou Returns to Premier League as Nottingham Forest Coach

 Global
3
Aid and Resilience: Modi's Rs 1,600 Crore Boost to Flood-hit Punjab

Aid and Resilience: Modi's Rs 1,600 Crore Boost to Flood-hit Punjab

 India
4
Francois Bayrou Resigns After Confidence Vote Defeat

Francois Bayrou Resigns After Confidence Vote Defeat

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025