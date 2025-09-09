Left Menu

Britain's Stance: Gaza Conflict and Genocide Allegations

The UK has not determined that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza despite significant civilian suffering and accusations from scholars. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet Israeli President, amid tensions over Britain's pro-Palestinian stance. David Lammy emphasized high civilian casualties but concluded no intent of genocide by Israel.

Britain has refrained from labeling Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide, despite describing the toll on civilians as "utterly appalling." This comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, amid growing international scrutiny and criticism from British lawmakers.

The ongoing conflict has already drawn serious allegations of genocide by major genocide scholars, citing the massive casualties in Gaza. However, Israel defends its military operations as self-defense against Hamas attacks, like the one on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and led to the capture of hostages.

The upcoming meeting reflects tensions in Britain-Israel relations, amplified by the UK's intent to recognize a Palestinian state and restrict Israeli participation in defense events. Former Foreign Secretary David Lammy noted the grave situation in Gaza but stated the government does not see conclusive evidence of genocide, per international legal standards.

