Turmoil in Nepal: Russia Monitors Anti-Government Protests

Massive anti-government protests erupted in Nepal, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Russia is cautioning its citizens amidst the unrest. India expressed sorrow over the situation, urging peaceful resolutions. Russian tourists and citizens are advised to stay safe.

Amidst a backdrop of intense political tumult in Nepal, the Russian embassy in Kathmandu has urged its citizens to remain vigilant as the country faces massive anti-government protests. The embassy confirmed that the situation is under constant surveillance, although evacuation plans are currently not on the table.

The widespread unrest, particularly intense in Kathmandu, has resulted in at least 19 fatalities and left over 300 individuals injured, culminating in the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli. Demonstrators targeted various high-profile locations, including political party headquarters and the parliament.

In response to the upheaval, India has expressed its sadness over the loss of life, advocating for peaceful dialogue and resolution. The Russian tourism sector reports approximately 400 nationals in Nepal, and those in mountainous regions have been advised to avoid traveling to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

