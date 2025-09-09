Tensions Rise: Doda Protests Highlight Political Conflict

Tensions flared in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik was detained under the Public Safety Act, sparking widespread protests.

Supporters clashed with security forces, leading to significant disruptions, including the tragic death of a two-year-old girl who couldn't reach the hospital in time due to traffic jams caused by the demonstrations. Protesters demanded Malik's release while political leaders criticized the government's actions.

Authorities moved to maintain order, deploying security personnel across sensitive areas and assuring that internet slowdowns were due to technical issues, not deliberate actions. Demonstrations spread to other districts, with political parties condemning Malik's detention, labeling it an attack on democracy.