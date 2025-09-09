Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Clinches Vice Presidential Victory

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election, securing 452 votes against opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, who garnered 300. The election saw a 98.2% voter turnout, with a total of 767 MPs participating. Radhakrishnan will succeed following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.

Election
  • Country:
  • India

NDA's C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the vice presidential election, securing a decisive 452 votes. His opponent, B Sudershan Reddy from the opposition, managed to gather 300 votes, according to Returning Officer P C Mody.

The results indicated cross-voting, with BJP leaders suggesting at least 15 opposition members voted in favor of Radhakrishnan. Despite the Congress asserting their unity with all 315 MPs, the outcome painted a different picture.

A notable 98.2 percent turnout was recorded, with 767 MPs casting their vote. Out of these, 752 votes were deemed valid. Radhakrishnan is set to become India's 15th vice president, succeeding after Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation in July.

