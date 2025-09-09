Democracy Prevails: Reddy's Gracious Defeat
Opposition vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy graciously accepted his defeat in the election and emphasized the importance of dialogue and participation in strengthening democracy. Despite the outcome, Reddy expressed commitment to democratic values and congratulated the elected Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan, while reaffirming his dedication to constitutional principles.
In a graceful concession, B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's candidate for vice president, acknowledged his defeat in the electoral race against NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday.
Following the announcement of results, Reddy reiterated that democratic strength lies in dialogue and participation, not just victory. He emphasized that the cause he advocated alongside opposition leaders remains steadfast and invigorated.
Extending congratulations to Radhakrishnan, Reddy reiterated his commitment to constitutional ideals and thanked his supporters, vowing to uphold values such as equality and liberty.
