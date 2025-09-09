Democracy Prevails: Reddy's Gracious Defeat

In a graceful concession, B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's candidate for vice president, acknowledged his defeat in the electoral race against NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday.

Following the announcement of results, Reddy reiterated that democratic strength lies in dialogue and participation, not just victory. He emphasized that the cause he advocated alongside opposition leaders remains steadfast and invigorated.

Extending congratulations to Radhakrishnan, Reddy reiterated his commitment to constitutional ideals and thanked his supporters, vowing to uphold values such as equality and liberty.

(With inputs from agencies.)