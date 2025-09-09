Left Menu

Nepal's Fierce Youth Movement Topples Prime Minister Amid Social Media Ban

The ban on social media in Nepal sparked massive protests led by young activists against corruption, resulting in Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation. The demonstrations, driven by economic inequality and youth unemployment, were organized via alternative platforms like Viber and TikTok, following similar events in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:48 IST
Nepal's Fierce Youth Movement Topples Prime Minister Amid Social Media Ban
protests

Last week, Nepal faced significant political upheaval after banning major social media platforms, including Facebook. This move, under the pretext of curbing fake news, was seen by activists like Sandip as an effort to stifle their anti-corruption campaign. The response was swift and widespread, with protests erupting across the nation.

These demonstrations, organized via alternative apps such as Viber and TikTok, drew thousands into the streets. The protests, which resulted in at least 19 fatalities, concluded with the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. This political turnover mirrors similar youth-led movements in Bangladesh, demonstrating regional discontent and demands for change.

Corruption, inequality, and high youth unemployment fuelled the protests. Activist Gaurav Nepune highlighted the discrepancy between ministers' lives and the public's struggles as a focal point for the movement. Participants called for a corruption-free government, independent from foreign influence. As Oli stepped down, figures like popular 35-year-old mayor Balendra Shah emerged as potential leaders, with many urging him to lead the nation toward a hopeful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SEBI Revamps Co-Investment Rules for AIFs to Boost Flexibility

SEBI Revamps Co-Investment Rules for AIFs to Boost Flexibility

 India
2
Udhayanidhi Stalin Champions Dravidian Model of Progress in Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Champions Dravidian Model of Progress in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Anglo American and Teck Resources Forge a Copper Powerhouse

Anglo American and Teck Resources Forge a Copper Powerhouse

 Global
4
Radhakrishnan Triumphs: A Victory Beyond Party Lines

Radhakrishnan Triumphs: A Victory Beyond Party Lines

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025