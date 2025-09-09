Left Menu

Controversy Over PSA Detention of MLA Doda

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Shams-ud-din Malik, father of MLA Doda Mehraj Malik, who was detained under the Public Safety Act. Omar Abdullah criticized the detention, calling it an unjustified use of power. Mehraj Malik is currently held in Kathua district jail.

Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape was stirred when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Shams-ud-din Malik, the father of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, who was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act for allegedly disrupting public order.

The detention of Malik occurred on Monday, with him being held in Kathua district jail. In response, Shams-ud-din Malik traveled from Doda to speak with the Chief Minister on Tuesday evening, seeking clarity on his son's situation.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister vocally criticized the use of the Public Safety Act against the MLA, describing it as an unjustified and blatant misuse of the state's preventive detention powers, as confirmed by a statement from his office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

