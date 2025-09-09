Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhuvan Chand Khanduri was admitted to a private hospital, battling age-related health problems.

The current Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, personally visited Dehradun's Max Hospital to inquire about the condition of the esteemed BJP leader and conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery.

During the visit, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Khanduri's daughter and Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, was also present to support her ailing father.

(With inputs from agencies.)