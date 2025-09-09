Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhuvan Chand Khanduri has been hospitalized due to age-related health issues. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Max Hospital to check on Khanduri's condition and extended his best wishes for a speedy recovery. Khanduri's daughter, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, was also present during the visit.
Dehradun | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:35 IST
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhuvan Chand Khanduri was admitted to a private hospital, battling age-related health problems.
The current Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, personally visited Dehradun's Max Hospital to inquire about the condition of the esteemed BJP leader and conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery.
During the visit, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Khanduri's daughter and Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, was also present to support her ailing father.
