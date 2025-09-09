Left Menu

Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhuvan Chand Khanduri has been hospitalized due to age-related health issues. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Max Hospital to check on Khanduri's condition and extended his best wishes for a speedy recovery. Khanduri's daughter, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, was also present during the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:35 IST
Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhuvan Chand Khanduri was admitted to a private hospital, battling age-related health problems.

The current Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, personally visited Dehradun's Max Hospital to inquire about the condition of the esteemed BJP leader and conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery.

During the visit, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Khanduri's daughter and Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, was also present to support her ailing father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Giant: Anglo American and Teck's Merger Sparks Sector Shake-Up

Copper Giant: Anglo American and Teck's Merger Sparks Sector Shake-Up

 Global
2
Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Bill Sparks National Debate

Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Bill Sparks National Debate

 India
3
Controversial Israeli Strike in Doha Sparks International Outrage

Controversial Israeli Strike in Doha Sparks International Outrage

 Germany
4
Tragedy in Greater Noida: MBA Student Dead, Another Injured in Private Hostel Shooting

Tragedy in Greater Noida: MBA Student Dead, Another Injured in Private Hoste...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025