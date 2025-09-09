Ukraine Urges $60 Billion for Future Defense

Ukraine is urging its allies for significant financial support to ensure its defense in the coming years. Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has called for $60 billion by 2026 to help protect both Ukraine and Europe from future threats.

The announcement came during discussions with the Ramstein group, a coalition of countries backing Kyiv since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Shmyhal emphasized the importance of continued support to maintain stability in the region.

This call to action reflects Ukraine's ongoing challenges and highlights the need for sustained international assistance to secure peace and stability in the face of aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)