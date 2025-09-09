Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Triumph: A New Era of Leadership

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated the victory of NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the vice-presidential election.

At 67, Radhakrishnan, a veteran politician, secured 452 votes, besting Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy who received 300 votes.

Yadav expressed his belief that Radhakrishnan will uphold and enhance the prestige of the vice-presidency, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)