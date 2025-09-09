Left Menu

Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Triumph: A New Era of Leadership

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised NDA's C P Radhakrishnan's victory in the vice-presidential elections. Radhakrishnan defeated Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy by securing 452 votes. Yadav commended Radhakrishnan's dedication to the people and expressed optimism about his enhancing the vice president's role under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:30 IST
Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Triumph: A New Era of Leadership
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated the victory of NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the vice-presidential election.

At 67, Radhakrishnan, a veteran politician, secured 452 votes, besting Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy who received 300 votes.

Yadav expressed his belief that Radhakrishnan will uphold and enhance the prestige of the vice-presidency, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

