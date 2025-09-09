Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Triumph: A New Era of Leadership
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised NDA's C P Radhakrishnan's victory in the vice-presidential elections. Radhakrishnan defeated Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy by securing 452 votes. Yadav commended Radhakrishnan's dedication to the people and expressed optimism about his enhancing the vice president's role under PM Modi's leadership.
On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated the victory of NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the vice-presidential election.
At 67, Radhakrishnan, a veteran politician, secured 452 votes, besting Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy who received 300 votes.
Yadav expressed his belief that Radhakrishnan will uphold and enhance the prestige of the vice-presidency, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.
