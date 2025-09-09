Left Menu

Crisis in Nepal: Modi Urges Peace Amidst Turmoil

Amidst violent protests in Nepal leading to governmental collapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a security committee meeting, emphasizing the importance of Nepal's stability. With 19 casualties reported, Modi sought to assure support and called for peace. The protests, led by students, highlight corruption grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:46 IST
Crisis in Nepal: Modi Urges Peace Amidst Turmoil
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday, following violent protests in Nepal that resulted in the toppling of the K P Sharma Oli-led government. Modi highlighted India's concern for Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity.

The unrest in Nepal, with 19 casualties so far, prompted Modi to appeal for calm, urging Nepalese citizens to embrace peace. This meeting occurred after Modi's return from surveying flood impacts in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. High-ranking officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended.

The crisis escalated after widespread protests, initially against social media bans, morphed into a broader movement condemning the government's alleged corruption and negligence. Under the banner of 'Gen Z', students spearheaded a campaign fueled by dissatisfaction with the political elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Arjunpur: Community Uproar Over Dalit Man's Fatal Stabbing

Tragedy in Arjunpur: Community Uproar Over Dalit Man's Fatal Stabbing

 India
2
Infant Found Dumped in Ambarnath Drain Shocks Community

Infant Found Dumped in Ambarnath Drain Shocks Community

 India
3
Canada and Spain Secure Classified Info Exchange Agreement

Canada and Spain Secure Classified Info Exchange Agreement

 Canada
4
Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025