Crisis in Nepal: Modi Urges Peace Amidst Turmoil
Amidst violent protests in Nepal leading to governmental collapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a security committee meeting, emphasizing the importance of Nepal's stability. With 19 casualties reported, Modi sought to assure support and called for peace. The protests, led by students, highlight corruption grievances.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday, following violent protests in Nepal that resulted in the toppling of the K P Sharma Oli-led government. Modi highlighted India's concern for Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity.
The unrest in Nepal, with 19 casualties so far, prompted Modi to appeal for calm, urging Nepalese citizens to embrace peace. This meeting occurred after Modi's return from surveying flood impacts in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. High-ranking officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended.
The crisis escalated after widespread protests, initially against social media bans, morphed into a broader movement condemning the government's alleged corruption and negligence. Under the banner of 'Gen Z', students spearheaded a campaign fueled by dissatisfaction with the political elite.
