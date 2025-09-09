Political Turmoil and Aid Announcements Unfold Across South Asia

In a significant development, C P Radhakrishnan has been elected the 15th Vice President of India, securing a strong victory by defeating the opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, with a margin of 152 votes. The election highlights Radhakrishnan's influence amidst claims of cross-voting in his favor.

Nepal finds itself in a severe political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns following widespread anti-government demonstrations. The turmoil, which has led to significant violence and the loss of lives, poses challenges for the region, including India, which has called for stability and peace.

In response to catastrophic floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced substantial financial assistance to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, security has been bolstered along the Indo-Nepal border due to the unrest, and airlines have halted flights to Kathmandu.

