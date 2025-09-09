Political Turmoil and Aid Announcements Unfold Across South Asia
The latest headlines feature Radhakrishnan's election as India's 15th Vice President, crisis in Nepal following PM Oli's resignation, and PM Modi's financial aid for flood-hit states. Security is heightened along Indo-Nepal borders, flights to Kathmandu are canceled, and legal battles surface in Delhi High Court involving celebrities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, C P Radhakrishnan has been elected the 15th Vice President of India, securing a strong victory by defeating the opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, with a margin of 152 votes. The election highlights Radhakrishnan's influence amidst claims of cross-voting in his favor.
Nepal finds itself in a severe political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns following widespread anti-government demonstrations. The turmoil, which has led to significant violence and the loss of lives, poses challenges for the region, including India, which has called for stability and peace.
In response to catastrophic floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced substantial financial assistance to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, security has been bolstered along the Indo-Nepal border due to the unrest, and airlines have halted flights to Kathmandu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GST Boost for Aviation and Drone Industries: A New Horizon
Opposition's Dignified Fight: A Moral and Political Blow to BJP in VP Elections
PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage
High-Stakes VP Election: NDA's Radhakrishnan vs. Joint Opposition's Reddy
SAD Boycotts VP Elections Amid Punjab Flood Crisis