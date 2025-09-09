Left Menu

Political Turmoil and Aid Announcements Unfold Across South Asia

The latest headlines feature Radhakrishnan's election as India's 15th Vice President, crisis in Nepal following PM Oli's resignation, and PM Modi's financial aid for flood-hit states. Security is heightened along Indo-Nepal borders, flights to Kathmandu are canceled, and legal battles surface in Delhi High Court involving celebrities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:51 IST
Political Turmoil and Aid Announcements Unfold Across South Asia
Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, C P Radhakrishnan has been elected the 15th Vice President of India, securing a strong victory by defeating the opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, with a margin of 152 votes. The election highlights Radhakrishnan's influence amidst claims of cross-voting in his favor.

Nepal finds itself in a severe political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns following widespread anti-government demonstrations. The turmoil, which has led to significant violence and the loss of lives, poses challenges for the region, including India, which has called for stability and peace.

In response to catastrophic floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced substantial financial assistance to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, security has been bolstered along the Indo-Nepal border due to the unrest, and airlines have halted flights to Kathmandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

 India
2
Victory for Nationalistic Ideology: C P Radhakrishnan's Path to Development by 2047

Victory for Nationalistic Ideology: C P Radhakrishnan's Path to Development ...

 India
3
Young Leadership in France: Sébastien Lecornu Takes the Helm as Prime Minister

Young Leadership in France: Sébastien Lecornu Takes the Helm as Prime Minist...

 France
4
Apple's Bold Move: eSIM-Only iPhone Air Unveiled

Apple's Bold Move: eSIM-Only iPhone Air Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025