Chhattisgarh's Voting Controversy: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma criticized the Congress for their 'vote theft' rally, accusing them of double standards. He alleged that fake voter registrations occurred under the former Congress government, led by Bhupesh Baghel. Sharma has filed complaints regarding voter list irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:28 IST
Vijay Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing them of double standards during a rally in Bilaspur aimed at protesting 'vote theft'. Sharma challenged the opposition party's criticism of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process intended to correct electoral rolls.

Sharma highlighted numerous instances of individuals allegedly registering as voters using false information, particularly in his constituency of Kawardha. He accused former minister Mohammad Akbar of orchestrating these manipulations during the previous Congress-led government under Bhupesh Baghel.

The Deputy Chief Minister revealed that complaints have been lodged with the Election Commission against those who falsified voter registrations, promising further action through FIRs. This controversy comes as part of the Congress's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, which continues to stir up political tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

