Freedom for Elizabeth: A Graduate Student's Release
Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian graduate student from Princeton University, was released after being kidnapped in Iraq. Her freedom was secured after over 900 days in captivity and she was handed over to the US Embassy in Baghdad, according to her family and President Donald Trump.
Elizabeth Tsurkov, a graduate student with Israeli-Russian nationality, has been released from captivity in Iraq, according to an announcement by her family and former President Donald Trump.
After being held for over 900 days, Tsurkov was freed and transferred to the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.
This monumental moment marks the end of a harrowing ordeal for Tsurkov, a student from Princeton University.
