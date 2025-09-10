Forensic Analysis Sought in Trump-Epstein Letter Controversy
The White House supports a forensic analysis of a letter allegedly from Trump to Epstein, asserting it's not Trump's. Released by House Democrats, the letter revives controversy over Epstein's case and Trump's ties. A significant public suspects government concealment of Epstein-related details, while differing opinions emerge among Republicans.
The White House has announced its support for a forensic analysis of a letter allegedly penned by former President Donald Trump to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Dated over two decades ago, the letter was made public by the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, sparking a political debate.
Trump, who had prior associations with Epstein, insists he did not author or sign the document. This position is backed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt and the chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, who is leading the ongoing Epstein investigation.
Despite Trump's claims, public interest in Epstein's case remains high. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that a considerable portion of the U.S. public believes the government is withholding information concerning Epstein's crimes. Trump, facing scrutiny, garners mixed support from his party over his handling of the issue.
