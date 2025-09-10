Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Vaccine Policy Changes

Susan Monarez, former U.S. CDC Director fired for resisting vaccine policy changes by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will testify before Congress. The policy shifts, prompted by Trump's administration, have sparked resignations and criticism from health groups calling for a return to science-based guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 05:33 IST
Susan Monarez

In a move that's stirring controversy, ex-CDC Director Susan Monarez is set to testify before Congress after being dismissed for opposing shifts in vaccine policy. These changes, advanced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have drawn criticism for allegedly defying established scientific evidence.

Senator Bill Cassidy announced a forthcoming Senate hearing, involving Monarez and former CDC officer Deb Houry, amid escalating disputes over vaccine guidelines. The hearing highlights the discord within the public health landscape following the Trump administration's policy overhaul.

Despite backlash, including calls for Kennedy's resignation from health groups citing the rejection of scientific norms, President Trump continues to support Kennedy, who aims to 'restore' CDC's focus and rebuild public trust, even as his actions transform the U.S. healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

