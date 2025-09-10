Left Menu

Congress Extends Support Amidst Vice Presidential Election Results

The Congress congratulated newly-elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan while recalling first Vice President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's advocacy for democratic opposition. C P Radhakrishnan's victory is seen as a moral loss for BJP. The opposition remains united, as exemplified by candidate B Sudershan Reddy's strong performance.

Congress Extends Support Amidst Vice Presidential Election Results
The Congress party extended its warm wishes to C P Radhakrishnan, the newly elected Vice President of India, reflecting on the democratic ideals once espoused by India's first Vice President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. In a nod to historical discourse, Congress quoted Radhakrishnan's 1952 speech advocating for outspoken opposition in governance.

In a decisive victory, NDA-backed candidate Radhakrishnan secured the vice presidency with 452 votes, while his rival, B Sudershan Reddy of the opposition, garnered 300 votes. Despite losing, the opposition's performance was noteworthy, having secured a substantial portion of the valid votes cast.

Reacting to the election outcome, Congress labeled the BJP's numerical win as both a 'moral and political defeat,' emphasizing the continual ideological struggle. Congress praised their coalition candidate, Reddy, for his principled campaign, marking the unity and robust presence of the opposition in the electoral arena.

